United Launch Alliance aims to launch a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Air Force in Cape Canaveral, Florida with the company’s Atlas V rocket on Jan. 19, 2017.
ULA said the Lockheed Martin-built Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 3 satellite will work to provide global infrared surveillance support to missile warning, missile defense, technical intelligence and battlespace awareness efforts.
Lockheed delivered SBIRS GEO-3 to Cape Canaveral in August in preparation for the launch that was originally scheduled in early October.
The deployment of SBIRS GEO-3 will mark ULA’s first launch mission in 2017 and serve as the 69th Atlas V mission overall.
SBIRS is comprised of satellites and hosted payloads in the geosynchronous Earth orbit and highly elliptical orbit as well as ground hardware and software.
ULA Sets Jan. 19 Launch Date for Air Force’s 3rd SBIRS GEO Satellite
