The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks information on small businesses that can provide services to renovate a 20,000-square-foot fire station under a potential $5 million contract.
The possible contract covers renovation of administrative spaces, vehicle bays and sleeping quarters at the Westover Fire Station and could run through an estimated 525 days, the U.S. Federal Contractor Registration said Wednesday.
The work will also potentially include demolition and replacement of finishes, mechanical systems, interior walls and selective exterior walls, ceilings and restrooms at the Westover station, the third-party government registration firm added.
Interested contractors can submit responses through Jan. 6, 2017.
USACE Releases Sources Sought Notice for Fire Station Renovation
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks information on small businesses that can provide services to renovate a 20,000-square-foot fire station under a potential $5 million contract.
The possible contract covers renovation of administrative spaces, vehicle bays and sleeping quarters at the Westover Fire Station and could run through an estimated 525 days, the U.S. Federal Contractor Registration said Wednesday.
The work will also potentially include demolition and replacement of finishes, mechanical systems, interior walls and selective exterior walls, ceilings and restrooms at the Westover station, the third-party government registration firm added.
Interested contractors can submit responses through Jan. 6, 2017.