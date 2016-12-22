A United Technologies Corp. subsidiary has been awarded a potential $68.7 contact modification for sustainment work on afterburning turbofan engines for the U.S. Air Force.
Pratt and Whitney will offer necessary labor for the sustainment of F119 engines, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has obligated the full amount of the modification from fiscal 2017 procurement and operations and maintenance funds.
Work will occur at various air bases in California, Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Utah, New Mexico, Virginia, Nevada, Texas, Florida and Oklahoma through Dec. 31, 2017.
Pratt & Whitney’s F119 engines power the service branch’s F-22 Raptor and is currently the only operational fifth generation fighter engine.
UTC Subsidiary to Sustain Air Force F119 Engines Under $69M Contract Modification
