The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a request for proposals for a potential five-year contract to provide gaming training products for the Veterans Health Administration.
VA said in a FedBizOpps presolicitation notice posted Dec. 21 the Serious Educational Game Solutions contract will be a set-aside program for service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses and will include consulting support on educational gaming design, strategy and delivery.
The contractors will provide such gaming platforms in support of VHA’s employee education system innovations division under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
Other contract requirements include the development of a game-based learning management system, front-end analysis and implementation of gaming capabilities, software design, security system, hardware and software integration, storyboarding, hardware engineering, cloud computing, site surveys and mobile and web application development.
VA said plans to award up to four firm-fixed-price task orders through the SEGS contract.
VA Seeks Proposals for Game-Based Training IDIQ
