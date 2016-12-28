World Wide Technology has achieved the Titanium Black Status under Dell EMC‘s Partner Program which will give WWT customers access to Dell EMC’s resources and technologies.
WWT Customers to Access Dell EMC Resources Under New Partner Program Status
World Wide Technology has achieved the Titanium Black Status under Dell EMC‘s Partner Program which will give WWT customers access to Dell EMC’s resources and technologies.
WWT said Wednesday the Titanium Black Status is a new rank within the Titanium Tier of the Dell EMC Partner Program, which will be launched on Feb. 4, 2017.
The supply chain technology provider added its customers can access Dell EMC resources through the WWT Advanced Technology Center to research, test and build platforms.
John Byrne, Dell EMC president of global channels, said the Titanium tier is the highest tier of the partner program and the Titanium Black Status involves a small group of organizations that support Dell EMC’s growth efforts and help provide support to mutual customers.