AAR to Supply NATO Storage & Shipping Containers
AAR has secured a potential five-year, $12.6 million contract to provide storage and shipping containers, shelters, air cargo pallets and accessories to NATO.
The company said Monday the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract serves as a tool for NATO countries and allies to procure AAR’s rapid deployment products.
Jeffery Jackson, vice president of sales and marketing at AAR’s mobility systems business, said that member countries can use the international alliance’s Logistics Stock Exchange portal to buy items directly from the company.
The contract has a three-year base period and a two-year option.
AAR’s mobility systems unit offers rapid deployment equipment such as mobile tactical shelters, pallets and expeditionary containers.