Advanced Concepts and Technologies International has secured a five-year, $16 million task order to provide logistics services for the AN/TSC-168 TDC Quad-Band satellite communications terminal of the U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center.
ACT I said it will also provide technical and operational assistance as well as warehouse operations support to SMC personnel under the task order.
Jeffery Earley, executive vice president of ACT I’s military systems business, said the company aims to help Air Force major commands address mission-critical satcom requirements.
The order was awarded under the Pool 1 category of the General Services Administration‘s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Small Business contract vehicle.
AFSPC’s Ground Multiband Terminal is designed to facilitate connectivity for Air Force and joint C4ISR networks and can integrate with satcom terminals that are built to operate on multiple super high-frequency bands on military and commercial satellites, ACT I said.
ACT I Lands OASIS SB Task Order on Air Force Ground Satcom Terminal Logistics Support
