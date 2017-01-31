Aerojet Rocketdyne to Manufacture AR1 Rocket Engine in Huntsville, Alabama

Aerojet Rocketdyne has decided to build its AR1 rocket engine technology in Huntsville, Alabama, and create as many as 100 jobs to support production work.
The company said Monday it is developing AR1 to help end U.S. dependence on foreign-made engines for national security and civil space launch programs.
Eileen Drake, president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne, said Huntsville is the “logical choice” for AR1 production work since the company’s partners are located in the city, including the University of Alabama’s Propulsion Research Center, NASA‘s Marshall Space Flight Center and Dynetics.
The company aims to deliver a certified engine before the 2019 deadline set by Congress.
Aerojet Rocketdyne also plans to establish its defense business unit headquarters and relocate its Rocket Shop defense advanced programs division in Huntsville as part of expansion efforts.
