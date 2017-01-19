A business unit of Airbus‘ defense and space segment has been chosen to deploy an emergency call handling platform and an internet protocol network in Hillsborough County, Florida, in an effort to update the county’s public safety communications system.
Airbus DS Communications‘ VESTA 911 system will work to help the Hillsborough County 9-1-1 Administration interconnect 10 public safety answering points and reroute calls in the event of a disconnected PSAP, the company said Tuesday.
The agency will also gain access to Airbus DS’ VESTA Analytics platform to aid in PSAP performance, response time and resource management reviews.
The company expects to fully transition the county to the new system by October 2017.
Bob Freinberg, CEO of Airbus DS Communications, said the company’s call-handling technology and IP network infrastructure will help Hillsborough County to adopt text-to-911 and multimedia call processing systems in the future.
Airbus DS Communications to Implement 911 Call Processing System in Florida’s Hillsborough County
