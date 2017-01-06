The U.S. Army has issued a request for information on potential sources of light detection and ranging technology that can integrate with manned and unmanned airborne platforms.
A FedBizOpps notice posted Dec. 21 stated the service branch seeks a LIDAR system that is designed to support mission planning, concealed target detection and mapping missions.
The Army is also interested in LIDAR technology components and concepts with enough maturity to enter an advanced technology demonstrator prototype development phase.
LIDAR sensors are commonly used in unmanned airborne platforms and the Army said it wants, but does not require, for the payload to be compatible with a manned platform through an external gimbal.
The Army also wants payload that can reach a slant range of up to 25,000 feet as well as features a range resolution of under 39.4 inches and range precision below 3.9 inches.
Interested vendors can submit input to the service branch through Jan. 30.
Army Requests Info on LIDAR Tech for Manned & Unmanned Airborne Platforms
