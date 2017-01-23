Researchers at BAE Systems have developed a laser-based atmospheric lens platform designed to help military commanders perform long-range surveillance operations on adversaries.
The Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens system works to create lens-like structures through the use of high-power pulsed lasers and manipulation of the Earth’s atmosphere through ionization or reversal reheating process, BAE said Jan. 15.
The lens-like structures will work to help commanders magnify and alter the direction of light, radio signals and other electromagnetic waves in order to protect troops and friendly aircraft from incoming attacks through deflection of hostile laser weapons.
Optical sensors firm LumOptica and the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory collaborated with scientists at BAE’s military aircraft facility in Lancashire, England, to assess the LDAL concept.
BAE Develops Atmospheric Lens Platform for Battlefield Surveillance
