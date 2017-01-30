BAE, TAI to Collaborate on 1st Dev’t Phase of Turkish Air Force Fighter Jet Program

BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace Industries have inked a “Heads of Agreement” deal to collaborate on the first phase of a fighter jet development program for Turkey’s air force ahead of a potential $125 million contract.
BAE said Saturday the deal follows a pre-contract study phase where the company worked with TAI on the TF-X fighter aircraft.
“The agreement confirms ongoing collaborative work on the design and development of the aircraft,” said Ian King, BAE Systems CEO.
“The announcement signals an exciting next step in relations between both Turkey and the U.K. with the cooperation between BAE Systems and TAI paving the way for a deeper defense partnership.”
Engineers from Turkey and the U.K. will offer technology and technical services in support of the program, BAE added.
