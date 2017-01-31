BAE to Supply Head-Up Display for Textron AirLand Multimission Jet

A joint venture of Textron and AirLand Enterprises has selected BAE Systems to provide head-up displays for an aircraft platform designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions.
BAE said Monday the initial order of LiteHUD displays will support upcoming flight tests of the Textron AirLand-built Scorpion jet.
LiteHUD is designed to facilitate situational awareness for pilots in day and night conditions, optimize flight safety and cut the risk of fatigue in airmen, BAE added.
The company noted the system is 60 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than conventional head-up displays.
Andy Humphries, director of advanced displays at BAE, said the contract from Textron Airland serves as the second new platform order for LiteHUD.
Scorpion has been deployed to 10 countries and accumulated more than 800 flight hours through military training exercises.
Textron AirLand developed the aircraft to aid in ISR, close air support, armed reconnaissance, jet training and maritime and border patrol missions.
