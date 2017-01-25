BAE Unit to Provide Logistics Support, Incidental Materials for Navy C4I Projects

The U.S. Navy has awarded a one-year, $24.4 million contract modification to a business unit of BAE Systems to provide logistics services and incidental materials for the Naval Air Warfare Center‘s aircraft division.
BAE’s technology solutions and services unit will perform 568,551 hours of support for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence projects of NAWCAD’s special communications mission solutions division under the modification, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
Work will occur in Virginia, California, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Afghanistan and Germany through January 2018.
The Navy obligated $325,000 in fiscal 2017 working capital funds at the time of award.
