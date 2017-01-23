BAE Systems‘ Southeast Shipyard Mayport business in Jacksonville, Florida, has won a potential $68.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide facilities and human resources for the modernization, repair and maintenance of the USS Roosevelt guided missile destroyer.
The Defense Department said Thursday the Navy obligated $51.4 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award and expects work to complete by April 2018.
The service branch received two bids through an online-based solicitation and awarded the long-term availability contract on a competitive, coast-wide (East and Gulf) basis, according to DoD.
DoD added the place of performance for contract work is not limited to the vessel’s homeport.
BAE Unit Wins Potential $68M Navy Destroyer Ship Modernization Contract
BAE Systems‘ Southeast Shipyard Mayport business in Jacksonville, Florida, has won a potential $68.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide facilities and human resources for the modernization, repair and maintenance of the USS Roosevelt guided missile destroyer.
The Defense Department said Thursday the Navy obligated $51.4 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award and expects work to complete by April 2018.
The service branch received two bids through an online-based solicitation and awarded the long-term availability contract on a competitive, coast-wide (East and Gulf) basis, according to DoD.
DoD added the place of performance for contract work is not limited to the vessel’s homeport.