Berico Technologies has made its geoparsing platform available on Amazon Web Services to help customers extract names of places from unstructured text in data streams or documents.
CLAVIN 2.0.0 software is designed to identify location names and resolve misspellings, alternative names and ambiguous references against a gazetteer, Berico said Wednesday.
The company added its tool also works to help government and commercial users find location data such as country codes, latitude or longitude coordinates, elevations, time zones and populations.
CLAVIN was originally designed in 2012 and launched as a key component of a data analytics technology built on top of open source software platform Apache Hadoop.
Berico offers CLAVIN as an “on-demand” cloud service and plans to introduce additional gazetteers or alternate geoparsers for the platform.
Berico Technologies Offers Geoparsing Software Package Through AWS
Berico Technologies has made its geoparsing platform available on Amazon Web Services to help customers extract names of places from unstructured text in data streams or documents.
CLAVIN 2.0.0 software is designed to identify location names and resolve misspellings, alternative names and ambiguous references against a gazetteer, Berico said Wednesday.
The company added its tool also works to help government and commercial users find location data such as country codes, latitude or longitude coordinates, elevations, time zones and populations.
CLAVIN was originally designed in 2012 and launched as a key component of a data analytics technology built on top of open source software platform Apache Hadoop.
Berico offers CLAVIN as an “on-demand” cloud service and plans to introduce additional gazetteers or alternate geoparsers for the platform.