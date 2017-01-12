BlackMesh Debuts Security-Focused Cloud Offering for Govt Agencies; Jason Ford Comments

BlackMesh has introduced a new cloud platform that focuses on security services as part of efforts to extend technology offerings to the government sector.
The company said Tuesday its new government-focused cloud platform is designed to comply with federal and state requirements for data storage and security.
The offering also seeks to address various industry compliance standards such as the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Federal Risk and Authorization Program impact level 2, FedRAMP Moderate, low and mid-level Federal Information Security Management Act, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard level I and Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements 16 Service Organization Control 2 type II.
Jason Ford, chief technology officer of BlackMesh, said the security-focused cloud platform is also customizable based on the customer’s unique requirements.
Ashburn, Virginia-based BlackMesh provides application hosting platforms to the healthcare, government and financial sectors.
