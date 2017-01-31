Carahsoft Technology and CyberArk have partnered to offer the latter’s privileged account security platform to the federal government through Carahsoft’s spot on the U.S. Army Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software contract.
CyberArk said Monday its Privileged Account Security Solution secured in September 2016 a Certificate of Networthiness from the Army that seeks to facilitate the use of the platform across the service branch’s enterprise infrastructure network.
CyberArk’s software platform works to help organizations detect and invalidate stolen credentials as well as eliminate local administrative privileges from users in order to shrink the attack surface.
Kevin Corbett, director of the U.S. federal business at CyberArk, said the partnership gives the company an opportunity to increase the profile of its platforms within the federal government.
Steve Jacyna, sales director at Carahsoft, said CyberArk’s platform will work to help the Army ensure security of its data infrastructure and meet federal requirements to protect credentials and privileged accounts.
CyberArk’s security offering is also under the Defense Department’s Unified Capabilities Approved Products List.
Carahsoft Adds CyberArk Privileged Account Security Platform to Army IT Enterprise Contract
Carahsoft Technology and CyberArk have partnered to offer the latter’s privileged account security platform to the federal government through Carahsoft’s spot on the U.S. Army Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software contract.
CyberArk said Monday its Privileged Account Security Solution secured in September 2016 a Certificate of Networthiness from the Army that seeks to facilitate the use of the platform across the service branch’s enterprise infrastructure network.
CyberArk’s software platform works to help organizations detect and invalidate stolen credentials as well as eliminate local administrative privileges from users in order to shrink the attack surface.
Kevin Corbett, director of the U.S. federal business at CyberArk, said the partnership gives the company an opportunity to increase the profile of its platforms within the federal government.
Steve Jacyna, sales director at Carahsoft, said CyberArk’s platform will work to help the Army ensure security of its data infrastructure and meet federal requirements to protect credentials and privileged accounts.
CyberArk’s security offering is also under the Defense Department’s Unified Capabilities Approved Products List.