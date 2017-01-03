Carahsoft Technology has received a two-year, $23.9 million contract to help the U.S. Army license multiple VMware products to support the management and virtualization of the military branch’s Warfighter Information Network-Tactical server infrastructure.
The Defense Department said Friday that Carahsoft will assist the Army in the acquisition of proprietary brand name, commercial off-the-shelf VMware vSphere Enterprise Plus server virtualization platform, vCenter server for vSphere, NSX lab and workstation software licenses for the Army under the contract.
Services will be conducted at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland through Dec. 30, 2018.
The Army Contracting Command obligated $9.1 million at the time of the award from the Army’s fiscal 2015 and 2016 ‘”other procurement” funds.
Carahsoft to Help Army Obtain VMware Product Licenses for WIN-T Server Infrastructure
