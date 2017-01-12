CenturyLink to Implement Additional Network Services Under DoD Fiber Optic Net Contract

CenturyLink has added software-defined networking and network functions virtualization services to a previously awarded contract that requires the company to install a fiber-optic network for the Defense Department.
The company said Wednesday it will implement SDN and NFV services at Defense Research and Engineering Network sites to help DoD transition to a “scalable” software workload that could accommodate on-demand services and additional capacity.
The project also aims to run all applications on software and lessen the number of devices that DoD needs to acquire and manage.
The Defense Information Systems Agency awarded the potential 10-year, $750 million DREN III contract to CenturyLink in December 2012 to install a network that will connect DoD supercomputers and researchers at more than 150 locations.
Erich Sanchack
Erich Sanchack, senior vice president and general manager of CenturyLink’s federal solutions business, said the inclusion of SDN and NFV services in the DREN contract will help accelerate DoD’s technology implementation efforts.
Centurylink based the SDN and NFV offerings on technology the company uses to manage its own network.
The company also helps DoD and DREN implement the technology to support mission at CenturyLink network sites in Sterling, Virginia and Highlands Ranch, Colorado as well as DREN sites in Dayton, Ohio and San Diego, California.
CenturyLink aims to transition its core network into an SDN and NFV-based environment and achieve full global virtualization coverage in its core network and data centers by 2018.
