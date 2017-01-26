CH2M Re-Selected as Program Mgmt Consultant for DC Anacostia Waterfront Devt Program

Washington, D.C.’s Department of Transportation has re-selected CH2M to serve as management consultant for the next five years in a program designed to revitalize the Anacostia Waterfront area in efforts to create a new hub for economic development.
CH2M said Wednesday tasks on the Anacostia Waterfront Initiative will tackle new and continuing projects including work on the South Capitol Street Corridor, Malcolm X Interchange, Barney Circle, Kenilworth Avenue Corridor, Anacostia Riverwalk Trail Corridor and Suitland Parkway Corridor.
Kathleen Linehan, CH2M account manager of the District of Columbia, said the infrastructure program was designed to help boost the quality of life for walkers, cyclists, transit riders and drivers.
The company has served as a program manager for the Anacostia Waterfront Initiative since 2010 to manage a transport project portfolio which covers construction of 15 of 28 miles of the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail.
