CSRA has started to offer Amazon Web Services‘ commercial and government cloud platforms through the General Services Administration‘s IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle.
Falls Church, Virginia-based CSRA said Thursday government customers can now buy AWS’ commercial and GovCloud services under Schedule 70’s cloud computing services special item number.
Yogesh Khanna, CSRA chief technology officer, said the company’s role as a reseller expands its strategic partnership with AWS and helps CSRA to meet customers’ cloud requirements from infrastructure to implementation.
CSRA is a premier consulting partner under the AWS Partner Network.
CSRA Adds AWS Commercial & Govt Cloud Platforms to GSA Schedule
