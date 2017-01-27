UltiSat has received a task order from the Defense Forensic Science Center for Ku-band network coverage in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and associated services in support of the U.S. Army‘s Criminal Investigation Laboratory.
The company said Wednesday it will provide Network Operations Center, help desk, technical field service and teleport support to help the laboratory conduct criminal investigations within the Defense Department and military commands.
Steve Roth, UltiSat program director, said the company will work to assist DFSC’s mission to support investigations in an effort to prevent potential hostile events.
UltiSat added it received the task order through the Future COMSATCOM Services Acquisition Schedule 70 contract vehicle.
Defense Forensic Science Center Taps UltiSat for Ku-Band Network Services to Support Investigations
UltiSat has received a task order from the Defense Forensic Science Center for Ku-band network coverage in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and associated services in support of the U.S. Army‘s Criminal Investigation Laboratory.
The company said Wednesday it will provide Network Operations Center, help desk, technical field service and teleport support to help the laboratory conduct criminal investigations within the Defense Department and military commands.
Steve Roth, UltiSat program director, said the company will work to assist DFSC’s mission to support investigations in an effort to prevent potential hostile events.
UltiSat added it received the task order through the Future COMSATCOM Services Acquisition Schedule 70 contract vehicle.