Raytheon has filed a protest to the Government Accountability Office regarding a U.S. Army contract awarded to Leidos for the delivery of a new joint and coalition command and control fires support system, Defense News reported Friday.
Jen Judson writes Leidos will not be able to proceed on the terms of the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System contract until GAO renders a decision on Raytheon’s protest.
Leidos secured a three-year, $98 million contract with a two-year option from the Defense Information Systems Agency in December to provide updated field artillery tactical data systems to support mission requirements for the AFATDS, which Raytheon previously supported as a prime contractor.
The report noted General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman have submitted bids for the AFATDS competition but neither company submitted protests.
Defense News: Raytheon Protests Army Artillery Tactical Data System Award to Leidos
Raytheon has filed a protest to the Government Accountability Office regarding a U.S. Army contract awarded to Leidos for the delivery of a new joint and coalition command and control fires support system, Defense News reported Friday.
Jen Judson writes Leidos will not be able to proceed on the terms of the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System contract until GAO renders a decision on Raytheon’s protest.
Leidos secured a three-year, $98 million contract with a two-year option from the Defense Information Systems Agency in December to provide updated field artillery tactical data systems to support mission requirements for the AFATDS, which Raytheon previously supported as a prime contractor.
The report noted General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman have submitted bids for the AFATDS competition but neither company submitted protests.