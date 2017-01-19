Dell Technologies‘ RSA subsidiary has secured a Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ certification for its governance, risk management and compliance platform through an evaluation by Leidos’ Common Criteria Testing Laboratory.
RSA said Monday release 6.1 of its Archer GRC platform is designed to help organizations mitigate business risks across multiple domains.
The company noted that the EAL 2+ designation validates a platform’s documentation, product development processes and testing as well as product security.
“Managing compliance and risk processes is a fundamental element of ensuring information systems and data are properly protected especially in today’s constantly changing technical landscape,” said David Walter, RSA vice president for the Archer platform.
The certification works to confirm Archer GRC has met or exceeded the prescribed functionality as well as audit, information assurance, management and cryptographic requirements under the Common Criteria security standard, RSA added.
Leidos’ Common Criteria Testing Laboratory, which performed the certification process, is one of the National Information Assurance Partnership’s approved evaluation and testing centers.
Dell Technologies Subsidiary’s GRC Platform Earns Common Criteria EAL 2+ Certification
Dell Technologies‘ RSA subsidiary has secured a Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ certification for its governance, risk management and compliance platform through an evaluation by Leidos’ Common Criteria Testing Laboratory.
RSA said Monday release 6.1 of its Archer GRC platform is designed to help organizations mitigate business risks across multiple domains.
The company noted that the EAL 2+ designation validates a platform’s documentation, product development processes and testing as well as product security.
“Managing compliance and risk processes is a fundamental element of ensuring information systems and data are properly protected especially in today’s constantly changing technical landscape,” said David Walter, RSA vice president for the Archer platform.
The certification works to confirm Archer GRC has met or exceeded the prescribed functionality as well as audit, information assurance, management and cryptographic requirements under the Common Criteria security standard, RSA added.
Leidos’ Common Criteria Testing Laboratory, which performed the certification process, is one of the National Information Assurance Partnership’s approved evaluation and testing centers.