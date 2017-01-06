DLT Solutions will offer Sqrrl’s threat hunting products to government agencies via the General Services Administration Schedule contracting vehicle.
Sqrrl developed its threat detection system to help organizations detect, hunt and disrupt cyber threats through analytics, machine learning, petabyte scalability and link analysis methods, DLT said Thursday.
The platform is designed to hunt for security threats that have bypassed other computer defenses.
“Threat hunting is a huge emerging market for the public sector, presenting DLT a significant opportunity in partnering with Sqrrl,” said Jeremy Young, vice president of DLT’s cybersecurity business.
DLT kicked off its partnership with Sqrrl in March last year and has provided information technology services to public sector customers over the past 25 years.
DLT Adds Sqrrl’s Threat Detection Products to GSA Schedule; Jeremy Young Comments
