The Defense Department has begun to solicit proposals for the development of a missile-launched payload comprised of multiple quadcopters.
DoD said in a notice posted Nov. 30 on the Small Business Innovation Research program’s website the project aims to produce a swarm of smart quadcopters that will work to deliver explosively formed penetrators to various targets in support of the U.S. Army.
The payload will be deployed from a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System or an Army Tactical Missile System to detonate small EFPs on targets such as tank and large caliber gun barrels, fuel storage barrels, vehicle roofs, and ammunition storage sites.
The first phase of the program will involve a design trade study of quadcopter concepts that will be down-selected for prototype demonstration during the second phase.
Phase two demonstrations must include quadcopter deployment, powered flight, target acquisition, automated navigation and detonation of EFPs.
The SBIR-developed platform will be considered for commercial applications and could transition to the program executive office for missiles and space.
DoD will accept proposals until Feb. 8.
DoD Solicits Proposals for Missile-Launched Quadcopter Swarm Payload
The Defense Department has begun to solicit proposals for the development of a missile-launched payload comprised of multiple quadcopters.
DoD said in a notice posted Nov. 30 on the Small Business Innovation Research program’s website the project aims to produce a swarm of smart quadcopters that will work to deliver explosively formed penetrators to various targets in support of the U.S. Army.
The payload will be deployed from a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System or an Army Tactical Missile System to detonate small EFPs on targets such as tank and large caliber gun barrels, fuel storage barrels, vehicle roofs, and ammunition storage sites.
The first phase of the program will involve a design trade study of quadcopter concepts that will be down-selected for prototype demonstration during the second phase.
Phase two demonstrations must include quadcopter deployment, powered flight, target acquisition, automated navigation and detonation of EFPs.
The SBIR-developed platform will be considered for commercial applications and could transition to the program executive office for missiles and space.
DoD will accept proposals until Feb. 8.