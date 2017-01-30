The Energy Department‘s Office of the Undersecretary for Science and Energy seeks input on how to build and foster local and regional innovation ecosystems on energy technologies and energy use.
DOE said in a request for information posted Wednesday on the Federal Register that it created a web-based temporary public ideation tool on the IdeaBuzz.com platform that will work as a resource of approaches to establish regional innovation ecosystems.
The notice stated that innovation ecosystems work to develop new products and services out of research and ideas through startup companies or new business lines at existing companies in support of efforts to drive regional economic development and job creation.
Respondents may utilize the IdeaBuzz.com platform to submit comments and ideas and review other submissions regarding the RFI, as well as use the tool for background information and data on suggested topics.
DOE’s suggested topics for the RFI include the elements of an innovation ecosystem, ecosystem sustainability, economic benefits, performance metrics, regional gaps and opportunities, geographic scales and regional cooperation.
The department said in the RFI it will receive any ideas on innovation ecosystems and local and regional collaboration that can support efforts to foster innovation.
Interested parties may submit responses through Feb. 28.
DOE Issues RFI on Ideas for Regional Energy Innovation Ecosystem Dev’t
