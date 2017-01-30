DOI Wants Info on Voice Comm Service Offerings

The Interior Department has asked industry for ideas on how to maintain voice communication services across DOI facilities as federal agencies prepare to transition to the General Services Administration‘s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions procurement vehicle.
DOI seeks ways to continue voice services that are currently provided through GSA’s Networx, Washington Interagency Telecommunications 3 and Local Services Agreement contracts, according to a request for information notice posted Thursday on FedConnect.
Responses should include suggestions on how DOI can maintain voice services across 1,873 offices since GSA EIS vendors may not be able to offer such services to all locations, the department noted.
In October 2015, GSA begun to solicit proposals for the potential 15-year, $50 billion EIS contract vehicle that will serve as a follow-on to the Networx and Regional Location Telecommunication Services procurement vehicles.
DOI will accept recommendations on the migration of existing time-division multiplexing services to other technologies such as IP trunking.
The department currently uses platforms such as supervisory control and data acquisition monitoring sensors; older fax machines and modems; security gate codes and alarms; fire alarms; elevators; two-way radio systems and desk phones.
Interested parties can submit responses through Feb. 27.
