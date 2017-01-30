Leidos has secured a one-year, $35.9 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to provide scientific and technical services for a program that seeks to prevent the potential development of biological weapons.
The Defense Department said Friday the company will perform support projects under the Cooperative Biological Engagement Program at various locations worldwide.
DTRA established the Cooperative Biological Engagement program to help disrupt the proliferation of equipment, materials and technologies that could drive biothreat projects.
The agency received 11 offers for the contract via a competitive acquisition process.
DoD noted the contract includes four 12-month options that could extend the work’s performance period through Jan. 30, 2022.
DTRA aims to stop the use of weapons of mass destruction that may lead to high fatality numbers and negatively impact economies.
DTRA Taps Leidos to Support Cooperative Biological Engagement Program
Leidos has secured a one-year, $35.9 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to provide scientific and technical services for a program that seeks to prevent the potential development of biological weapons.
The Defense Department said Friday the company will perform support projects under the Cooperative Biological Engagement Program at various locations worldwide.
DTRA established the Cooperative Biological Engagement program to help disrupt the proliferation of equipment, materials and technologies that could drive biothreat projects.
The agency received 11 offers for the contract via a competitive acquisition process.
DoD noted the contract includes four 12-month options that could extend the work’s performance period through Jan. 30, 2022.
DTRA aims to stop the use of weapons of mass destruction that may lead to high fatality numbers and negatively impact economies.