DynCorp Awarded Air Force War Reserve Materiel Support Contract

DynCorp International has won a $26.5 million contract to provide exercise and contingency logistics support, maintenance outload, reconstitution and storage services for the U.S. Air Force‘s war reserve materiel.
The Defense Department said Monday that DynCorp will also support the maintenance, repair and minor construction of government furnished facilities under the contract.
The company will perform work in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates through Sept. 30, 2017.
The Air Combat Command received six bids for the contract and obligated the full contract amount from the Air Force’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
