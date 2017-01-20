Amazon Web Services has selected eGlobalTech to join the former’s partnership program that aims to meet the technology business needs of education, government and non-profit customers.
EGlobalTech said Thursday its DevOps Factory service offering and automation tools such as Cloudamatic will support efforts to boost cloud adoption in the federal sector through the AWS Public Sector Partner Program.
The company added it has deployed DevOps Factory as the framework for cloud and DevOps projects at the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Arlington, Virginia-based information technology systems, cybersecurity and management consulting firm eGlobalTech is an accredited AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and offers cloud computing, information assurance and other specialized and business services to industry and government clients.
eGlobalTech Added to Amazon Web Services’ Public Sector Partner Program
