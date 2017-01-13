NuScale Power has filed a design certification application for its commercial small modular nuclear reactor power plant design with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
“Fluor continues to be proud of its investment in NuScale and how the company has rapidly moved through the design certification application process, and we are eagerly awaiting NRC review and approval,” David Seaton, chairman and CEO of Fluor, said in a statement released Thursday.
Fluor serves as a majority investor in NuScale and has supported the company since October 2011 through provision of engineering, procurement and construction services.
NuScale CEO John Hopkins said the company’s small modular reactor technology platform will work to help meet the global demand for electricity and water in the next several decades.
NuScale’s small modular reactor technology is designed for integration with solar, wind and other renewable energy sources to generate a stable power supply.
Fluor-Backed NuScale Power Files NRC Design Certification for Small Modular Nuclear Reactor
