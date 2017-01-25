Galois seeks submissions to two benchmark challenges that work to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s efforts to prevent software reverse engineering.
Submissions should describe existing theories or new approaches to identify security vulnerabilities in program obfuscation technology, Galois said Monday.
One challenge focuses on order-revealing encryption while the other targets point-function obfuscation, with both security benchmarks based on cryptographic multi-linear maps.
The challenges are part of a $5.6 million contract that DARPA awarded to a Galois-led team under the SafeWare program that seeks to assess the performance and security of program obfuscation techniques used to protect intellectual property.
The Galois-led SafeWare test, assessment, research prototype, infrastructure and literature overview team includes Invincea, University of Bristol and the University of California in Los Angeles.
“These benchmark challenges and the STARPILOT project will support efforts to provide provably-secure protection of sensitive intellectual property and algorithmic information in software that is vulnerable to theft or malicious alteration,” said Dave Archer, principal researcher at Galois and STARPILOT lead.
Galois Seeks Submissions to DARPA-Sponsored Software Reverse Engineering Prevention Challenges
Galois seeks submissions to two benchmark challenges that work to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s efforts to prevent software reverse engineering.
Submissions should describe existing theories or new approaches to identify security vulnerabilities in program obfuscation technology, Galois said Monday.
One challenge focuses on order-revealing encryption while the other targets point-function obfuscation, with both security benchmarks based on cryptographic multi-linear maps.
The challenges are part of a $5.6 million contract that DARPA awarded to a Galois-led team under the SafeWare program that seeks to assess the performance and security of program obfuscation techniques used to protect intellectual property.
The Galois-led SafeWare test, assessment, research prototype, infrastructure and literature overview team includes Invincea, University of Bristol and the University of California in Los Angeles.
“These benchmark challenges and the STARPILOT project will support efforts to provide provably-secure protection of sensitive intellectual property and algorithmic information in software that is vulnerable to theft or malicious alteration,” said Dave Archer, principal researcher at Galois and STARPILOT lead.