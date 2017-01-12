GAMA-1 Technologies has been awarded a prime position on a potential a $2.5 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that covers information technology support services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s strategic IT planning and management effort.
GAMA-1 said Tuesday task orders under the NOAALink Small Business contract are categorized into customer care, infrastructure management, business management, information security and risk management.
The company will lead a team comprised of ECS Federal, REI Systems, L Squared, Discipline Consulting and Inspired Strategies to provide IT support to NOAA.
The contract’s performance period began Jan. 3, 2017 and will run through Sept. 16, 2020.
Greenbelt, Maryland-based GAMA-1 maintains a portfolio of end-user, data center and networking integration design, change management and operations infrastructure support services.
GAMA-1 Holds Spot on Potential $2.5B NOAA IT Contract Vehicle
