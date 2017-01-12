General Dynamics’ mission systems business has said customers in the defense, science and commercial sectors can place an order for an autonomous underwater vehicle through the company’s website.
Bluefin SandShark is part of General Dynamics’ Bluefin Robotics suite of underwater drones and is designed to dive down to up to 656 feet and navigate to up to five knots, the company said Wednesday.
Carlo Zaffanella, vice president and general manager of maritime and strategic systems for General Dynamics Mission Systems, said the Bluefin SandShark AUV works to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in support of harbor security and defense operations.
The underwater drone’s tail section contains system electronics and battery and can be linked to sensors and other payloads.
The company noted the starter kit for Bluefin SandShark includes a wireless router, spare and maintenance kits, 110 volt AC shore power charger, flooded payload section with nose fairing and a rolling case.
General Dynamics will incorporate a preconfigured sonar payload into the starter kit in June.
General Dynamics Accepts Orders for Bluefin SandShark Underwater Drone
