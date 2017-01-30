General Dynamics‘ European Land Systems subsidiary will manufacture a fifth batch of Piranha 3 wheeled armored vehicles for the Romanian army as part of the service branch’s fleet modernization effort.
The company said Friday that Romania’s military has used Piranha vehicles in domestic and international missions since 2006.
“We are honored by this contract award as it reflects the high confidence and satisfaction of the Romanian army in this vehicle,” said Thomas Kauffmann, vice president of international business and services at GDELS.
General Dynamics Unit to Build Additional Piranha 3 Ground Vehicles for Romania’s Army
General Dynamics‘ European Land Systems subsidiary will manufacture a fifth batch of Piranha 3 wheeled armored vehicles for the Romanian army as part of the service branch’s fleet modernization effort.
The company said Friday that Romania’s military has used Piranha vehicles in domestic and international missions since 2006.
“We are honored by this contract award as it reflects the high confidence and satisfaction of the Romanian army in this vehicle,” said Thomas Kauffmann, vice president of international business and services at GDELS.