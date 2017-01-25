GSA Seeks Industry Feedback on Redefined Special Item Number for Identity Protection Services

The General Services Administration has asked industry to provide feedback on the agency’s plan to redefine a special item number in an effort to make it the official SIN for identity protection and data breach response services on the Professional Services Schedule.
A FedBizOpps notice posted Thursday says the redefined SIN 520-20 would require vendors to provide government agencies identity theft insurance, breach mitigation, identity monitoring, restoration and safeguarding assistance and forensic support services.
The move would also introduce changes to the definition of SINs 520-16 and 520-17.
GSA also wants industry feedback on its plan to use “firm-fixed-price per impacted individual, per month” as a pricing structure for all identity protection services under the redefined SIN.
Responses to the sources sought notice are due Feb. 21.
The current SIN 520-20 is defined as Comprehensive Protection Solutions and covers risk assessment and mitigation, independent risk analysis, credit monitoring and data breach analysis support, according to the notice.
