ICF Lands Water Risk Assessment Contract with EPA; Jennifer Welham Comments

ICF has received a $12.4 million contract to develop criteria that will guide the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water in efforts to protect the public from the adverse impact of pollutants in the country’s drinking and recreational waters.
The contract with EPA’s health and ecological criteria division includes one eight-month base period of performance and four 12-month options, ICF said Thursday.
ICF has provided water-related technical services for HECD programs over the past 24 years.
“We look forward to continuing to support EPA in its efforts to ensure the nation’s waters are safe for drinking, swimming, fishing and other activities,” said Jennifer Welham, an ICF senior vice president.
ICF said it will help the EPA identify and predict future threats and address health issues arising from the reuse of wastewater for human consumption and assess the effect of hazardous algal blooms on recreational activities.
In 2012, the company developed the Recreational Water Quality Criteria and related implementation materials for EPA to provide up-to-date science and information to states and communities in order to assess water safety.
