ICF has secured six task orders worth $11.1 million combined to provide environmental impact assessment review, technical and documentation services for a statewide passenger rail system development project in California.
The company said Thursday it aims to help California’s rail program meet national, state and local environmental policies.
Each task order will run for 12 months.
“The rail project is critical to addressing the transportation needs of California’s growing population, which is estimated to reach 50 million by 2050,” said Mike Davis, an ICF senior vice president.
ICF will lead a team comprised of archaeologists, wildlife biologists, architectural and cultural historians, wetlands and air quality scientists, acoustical engineers, landscape architects, planners, economists, water resources modelers, geographic information system experts and state and federal regulatory professionals.
ICF to Help Assess California Rail Project’s Environmental Impact; Mike Davis Comments
ICF has secured six task orders worth $11.1 million combined to provide environmental impact assessment review, technical and documentation services for a statewide passenger rail system development project in California.
The company said Thursday it aims to help California’s rail program meet national, state and local environmental policies.
Each task order will run for 12 months.
“The rail project is critical to addressing the transportation needs of California’s growing population, which is estimated to reach 50 million by 2050,” said Mike Davis, an ICF senior vice president.
ICF will lead a team comprised of archaeologists, wildlife biologists, architectural and cultural historians, wetlands and air quality scientists, acoustical engineers, landscape architects, planners, economists, water resources modelers, geographic information system experts and state and federal regulatory professionals.