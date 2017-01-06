BlackBerry has partnered with Giuliani Partners to offer technology platforms and services that will work to help government and enterprise clients protect data and infrastructure against security breaches.
BlackBerry said Thursday its Secure mobile security platform will be the underlying software for Giuliani Partners’ cybersecurity consulting services as part of the partnership.
Giuliani Partners seeks to help customers evaluate infrastructure assets, identify potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities and secure endpoints with the Secure technology.
“Businesses must be able to confidentially and reliably transmit sensitive data between endpoints to keep people, information and goods safe,” said BlackBerry Executive chairman and CEO John Chen.
“We are pleased to be working closely with Giuliani Partners to offer BlackBerry Secure products and services to new customers in the fight against cybersecurity threats,” Chen added.
John Chen: BlackBerry-Giuliani Partners Alliance to Offer Cybersecurity Products, Services
