A business unit of L3 Technologies has been awarded a $33.1 million contract modification to supply 96 hydro-mechanically propelled transmission systems to the U.S. Army.
L3’s combat propulsion systems business will also provide 800-horsepower transmissions, associated ancillary hardware and operational reliability support under the modification, the Defense Department said Thursday
Work will occur in Muskegon, Michigan, through Oct. 18, 2018.
The Army obligated the full amount of the modification at the time of award from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance and “other procurement” funds.
L3 Business Unit to Supply Army Hydromechanical Transmission Systems, Ancillary Hardware
A business unit of L3 Technologies has been awarded a $33.1 million contract modification to supply 96 hydro-mechanically propelled transmission systems to the U.S. Army.
L3’s combat propulsion systems business will also provide 800-horsepower transmissions, associated ancillary hardware and operational reliability support under the modification, the Defense Department said Thursday
Work will occur in Muskegon, Michigan, through Oct. 18, 2018.
The Army obligated the full amount of the modification at the time of award from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance and “other procurement” funds.