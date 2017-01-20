L3 Gets Army FMS Contract Modification for M783 Mortar Fuzes

The U.S. Army has awarded L3 Technologies a $32 million contract modification to supply M783 Point Detonating/Delay mortar fuzes to an international customer as part of a foreign military sales deal.
L3 said Thursday its fuzing and ordnance systems unit will perform work under the modification through February 2018.
Rich Hunter, L3 FOS president, said the company has manufactured at least 1.5 million M783 fuzes and will continue to offer new technology to support the Army and its foreign allies.
The M783 electronic mortar fuze is designed to provide close-range, indirect fire support to infantry troops in the battlefield.
