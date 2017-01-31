Lockheed Martin has received a $45.8 million delivery order to provide 29 automatic radar periscope detection and discrimination standard retrofit p-kits for the U.S. Navy‘s fleet of MH-60R helicopters.
The Defense Departmentsaid Monday Lockheed’s mission systems and training business will perform work in New York and Florida through September 2020.
The Navy used fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement funds to cover the full obligated amount.
Lockheed Gets Navy MH-60R Radar Kit Delivery Order
Lockheed Martin has received a $45.8 million delivery order to provide 29 automatic radar periscope detection and discrimination standard retrofit p-kits for the U.S. Navy‘s fleet of MH-60R helicopters.
The Defense Department said Monday Lockheed’s mission systems and training business will perform work in New York and Florida through September 2020.
The Navy used fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement funds to cover the full obligated amount.