BAE Systems has secured a contract from Lockheed Martin to replace the head-up displays of the U.S. Air Force‘s F-22 Raptor aircraft with a digital version.
BAE said Monday it will use its Digital Light Engine technology to install a form, fit and function HUD platform into the F-22 fleet’s HUD space.
The company also expects to receive a follow-on production contract for the integration of the DLE system with the fleet’s current HUDs.
Andy Humphries, director of BAE’s advanced displays business, said the updated HUDs will work to meet the Air Force’s situation awareness requirements in the long term.
DLE is designed to operate with all existing aircraft interfaces and eliminate high-maintenance and obsolete components.
BAE noted it has built more than 15,000 HUDs for more than 50 aircraft types in more than 50 countries worldwide.
Lockheed Taps BAE for Air Force F-22 Head-Up Display Modernization
