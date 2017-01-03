Lockheed to Continue Air Force F-22 Sustainment Support

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $61 million contract modification to continue to help the U.S. Air Force sustain the military branch’s F-22 air vehicles.
The Defense Department said Friday that Lockheed’s aeronautics business will provide depot throughput, assess analytical conditions, repair inlet coating and support radar cross section Marietta turntable under the modification.
Work will take place at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and in Marietta, Georgia, through Dec. 31, 2017.
The Air Force guaranteed the full amount of the modification from its fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement and operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
