Lockheed Martin has unveiled a new location for its autonomous systems business unit to support the development of autonomous technologies for military customers, Denver Business Journal reported Wednesday.
Greg Avery writes the new industrial space in Littleton, Colorado, can accommodate more than 100 employees and will support projects related to self-driving ground vehicles, drones as well as machine learning and machine vision technologies.
The Lockheed business unit works to explore the application of autonomous platforms in hostile environments or “unmapped” areas with a lack of roads and global positioning satellite signals, the report said.
Jamie Adams, general manager at Lockheed Martin Autonomous Systems, noted the business unit aims to use its technology development efforts to support the company’s air, land and sea assets.
Avery reports the acquisition by Lockheed’s missiles and fire control arm of Littleton-based PercepTek in 2007 helped accelerate the defense contractor’s efforts to advance autonomous systems.
The report added the autonomous systems business has existing partnerships with the U.S. Army, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the city of Denver, among others, in pursuit of projects focused on the development of new technologies.
Lockheed Unveils New Colorado Site for Autonomous Systems Business
