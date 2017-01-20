Lookout’s Mobile Endpoint Security Tech Earns FedRAMP Ready Status; Bob Stevens Comments

A Lookout-built mobile endpoint security platform has obtained a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program designation that reflects the product’s capacity to meet technical cloud adoption requirements in the government.
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security has been listed on the FedRAMP marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors as the first mobile security system to receive the “FedRAMP Ready” status, the company said Thursday.
“People predominantly access cloud services via their smartphones or tablets so any secure cloud program must ensure that the device is safe from app-, network- and operating system-based threats,” said Bob Stevens, vice president of Lookout’s public sector business.
He wrote in a blog entry posted Thursday he believes that mobile endpoints should be considered as a device that works to access government data and requires the same amount of security as other endpoints.
Lookout found during a survey that 50 percent of federal employees access work emails from personal devices and 49 percent of workers use personal devices to download work-related documents, according to Stevens.
EmeSec facilitated the FedRAMP Ready testing process for Lookout’s security platform.
The designation creates a path for Lookout to pursue an authorization to operate under the federal government’s cloud computing program, the company added.
