Maximus Unit Lands Spot on UK Govt Employment, Health Services Framework; Richard Montoni Comments

Maximus‘ Remploy subsidiary has secured a spot in Region Six on a framework the U.K. government plans to use for the provision of employment and health services.
The company said Thursday Remploy may bid as a prime contractor for contracts procured in Wales via the Umbrella Agreement for the provision of Employment and Health Related Services, which also covers opportunities for the country’s new Work and Health program.
“The U.K. government continues to devolve responsibility down to the local authorities and we currently anticipate that some of the Work and Health contracts will be directly procured by certain local authorities outside of the framework,” said Richard Montoni, Maximus CEO.
Remploy offers specialist employment services for people in the U.K. that may have learning disabilities, mental health conditions, physical, sensory and other health concerns.
