MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates has signed a security control agreement with the Defense Department in a push to pursue opportunities in the U.S. government and defense markets.
The agreement would help MDA seek security clearance for its operations at its Palo Alto, California-based facility as part of the implementation of the company’s growth strategy, MDA said Thursday.
The DoD agreement comes three months after MDA named new board of directors and senior executives in support of the implementation of the company’s U.S. Access Plan strategy and establishment of its San Francisco-based operating entity – SSL MDA Holdings – responsible for all MDA businesses in Canada and the U.S.
The company’s U.S. Access Plan aims to pursue government contracts to provide information technology and communications services for classified space programs at DoD, NASA and agencies within the Intelligence Community.
MDA, DoD Ink Security Control Agreement
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates has signed a security control agreement with the Defense Department in a push to pursue opportunities in the U.S. government and defense markets.
The agreement would help MDA seek security clearance for its operations at its Palo Alto, California-based facility as part of the implementation of the company’s growth strategy, MDA said Thursday.
The DoD agreement comes three months after MDA named new board of directors and senior executives in support of the implementation of the company’s U.S. Access Plan strategy and establishment of its San Francisco-based operating entity – SSL MDA Holdings – responsible for all MDA businesses in Canada and the U.S.
The company’s U.S. Access Plan aims to pursue government contracts to provide information technology and communications services for classified space programs at DoD, NASA and agencies within the Intelligence Community.